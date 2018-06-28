London man charged in human smuggling investigation

The RCMP have charged a London man in a human smuggling investigation.

The investigation began in September 2017 when police were contacted by the United States Homeland Security Investigations about people from Canada coming to the United States illegally.

Trong Hoang Nguyen, 27, is charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

“The RCMP is committed to working with its partners in Canada and the United States by continuing to protect our borders while preventing and disrupting illegal migration including human smuggling,” said Inspector Joe Czenze, officer in charge, London Detachment.

Nguyen has a court appearance scheduled in London on July 20.