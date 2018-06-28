Canada
Hydro One staff vote 87 per cent in favour of a new contract

By Staff The Canadian Press

Hydro One Inc. and the Power Workers' Union say the utility's frontline workers have voted 87 per cent in favour of a new two-year contract.

A tentative agreement had been reached in mid-April to replace a contract that expired at the end of March.

The utility and union began bargaining in January.

No details of the new contract have been released.

Both parties had agreed to a media blackout on the content of the negotiations.

