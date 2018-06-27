Quebec man with Crohn’s disease to cycle 5,700 km from B.C. to Quebec to raise funds, awareness

A Quebec man hopes to raise awareness about Crohn’s disease and he’s pedalling across the country, starting in Victoria, B.C., to do it.

Vincent Nadon lives with Crohn’s disease, an autoimmune condition that affects the intestines, resulting in painful cramping while preventing the absorption of nutrients.

“You know, every day I have to deal with this,” he said. “And people don’t notice it, but it’s really painful.”

READ MORE: More Canadians living with inflammatory bowel disease than anywhere else in world: study

He is set to embark on an ambitious cross-country journey, raising money and awareness along the way.

“I wanted to make a difference and show what’s possible even if you have the disease.”

“I’m starting in Victoria and going back to Montreal where I live. The journey is about 5,700 kilometres.”

He was diagnosed with Crohn’s in 2015, and has been trying to find a treatment that works ever since.

WATCH: Kelowna girl to lead walk for Crohn’s and colitis awareness

“Other than changing medication, there’s no way to heal it,” Nadon said.

He says a new, costly intravenous medication has him “feeling awesome right now.”

Nadon hopes to raise $5,000 in total, a little less than a dollar for every kilometre he’ll ride over the month-long trek.

While that money will go towards Crohn’s research, it wouldn’t cover the cost of even one of his treatments.

“So, the first dose is $8,000, and the second one is about $5,000 and it’s every two months,” he said.

“It’s very expense.”

READ MORE: Rates of Crohn’s disease, colitis rising among Canadian children under 5

In Nadon’s case, the manufacturer has agreed to cover the cost of the drug, but he is concerned about the growing number of patients in Canada who are currently struggling with the disease.

He said Canada is “one of the biggest countries with Crohn’s disease, sadly.”

Finding the right treatment is what’s allowing him to conquer this next challenge.

He says if there are any obstacles along the way, he’ll be ready.

“Problems are part of the adventure. I’ll deal with it as it comes,” he said.