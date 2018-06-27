‘Obsessed’ Winnipeg man thrilled to attend Donald Trump’s Fargo rally

One Winnipegger is soaking up all things Donald Trump in Fargo, where thousands of supporters gathered Wednesday.

Zackery Stevens, who is from Winnipeg, is currently going to school south of the border. So when he had a chance to get up-close-and-personal with someone he is “obsessed” with, Stevens wasn’t going to miss the opportunity.

“Donald Trump is something we’ve never seen before,” Stevens said in Fargo. “He just says what he thinks, stands up for what he believes in, and no matter how hard the media or the other party attacks him, he continues to stand for what he believes in. The more they attack him, they more we love him.

“I am slowly converting people around me, but it’s a work in progress.”

Stevens woke up in the early hours of the morning to stand in line to see the U.S. President’s rally. He was hoping to be first in line, but about two dozen people beat him out.

He said his position hasn’t ruined his mood.

“I haven’t slept in 36 hours,” Stevens said. “It’s just good to come here with thousands of people who feel the same way.”

Stevens is one of about 5,000 Trump supporters who will pack into the Sheels Arena to catch a glimpse of their leader. Hundreds of red hats and signs could be spotted across a sea of supporters, but Stevens made sure he stood out with a sweatshirt paying ode to the President.

“I got this on Amazon because I am obsessed with Donald Trump,” Stevens said in the 32 degree Celsius heat. “I was wearing a shirt earlier but I have to wear this inside there so I’ll suck it up.”