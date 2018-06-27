City of Winnipeg considering more room for local pooches

A report set to go to Winnipeg’s Protection and Community Parks Committee next week is calling for an investment into more off-leash dogs areas.

Council will be asked to consider spending $300,000 over the next six years to improve and to add more areas for pooches across the city.

Many could come in the form of unused community centre hockey rinks that the city said could be flipped in the summer months.

To provide more parks, the report said the city would need to spend $1.8 million over the next six years. It also said park users and volunteer fundraising could help fund the new spaces.

It suggests outdoor community hockey rinks that go unused in the summer could be re-purposed in the off season.

The call for more green space comes as dog ownership increases around the city. A report points to increasing “public interest and inquiries about OLAs [off-leash areas]” but states “the city however does not have an overall plan that provides clear direction as to where new OLAs should be directed or how they should be established.”

In November, the city opened Bonnycastle Dog Park, which is a fenced, 0.12 hectare area on Assiniboine Avenue.

Before committing to the space as the location of the park, city officials considered six other sites.