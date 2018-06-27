Another inquest into inmate death at Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre
There will be yet another inquest into the death of an inmate at the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre.
Brennan Bowley, 23, died on Jan. 18 while in custody at the prison.
An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act. It will examine the circumstances surrounding his death.
The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.
Last month, a six-week inquest wrapped up, after investigating the deaths of eight inmates at the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre between 2012 and 2016.
