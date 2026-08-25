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Canada

Woman hit by vehicle in serious Newmarket crash, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 25, 2026 9:48 am
1 min read
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
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A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle late at night in Newmarket, Ont.

Around 11 p.m., officers with the York Regional Police were called to Davis Drive and Parkside Drive for reports of a serious crash.

They found that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. She was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

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While police said they were still waiting for final information, local MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy said the pedestrian had died.

“Saddened to hear about the tragic death of a pedestrian in Newmarket last night,” she wrote in a social media post.

“My thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the victim during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you to our first responders for their quick response and for their service to our community during such a difficult situation.”

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York Regional Police said experts with the major collision investigations unit had taken over the case.

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