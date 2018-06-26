Southern Ontario will be sweltering over Canada Day weekend

The Canada Day weekend will be epic in Southern Ontario for those that love to bask in balmy temperatures, according to Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

“The first heat wave of the year will set up just in time for the long weekend,” Farnell noted. “Temperatures will approach 30 degrees Thursday and Friday but will really soar on Saturday and Sunday across southern Ontario.”

READ MORE: Southern Ontario likely to see an onslaught of mosquitoes this summer: expert

He said that a heat wave is likely to set new standards in the province’s capital.

“Records will be broken with highs near 35C both days in Toronto,” he explained.

Head to the water for relief from the heat this weekend. Great Lakes water temps are colder than in past years. pic.twitter.com/sqgO4nnHWD — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) June 26, 2018

Farnell warns that people need to be cautious given that the humidex will surpass 40 degrees.

“What will make this weekend potentially dangerous is the humidity,” he said. “The sticky air will be arriving from the southern United States and will make it feel like 40 to 45 degrees.”

Farnell suggests staying indoors after lunch just to be safe.

“Plan ahead with activities that will keep you cool and try to avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day (generally from 12 to 4 p.m.),” he said.

The hot and humid conditions are not expected to subside in the near future.

“There is minor relief coming on Monday with showers and thunderstorms but don’t expect cool weather to return any time soon. Highs near or above 30 degrees are expected to last through next week.”

READ MORE: A small bird, nest and four eggs hold up Bluesfest

On its website, the Region of Waterloo warns that it is never a good idea to leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle during extreme temperatures.

Geoff Coulson, warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment Canada, warns that “sun safety is going to be a thing for folks to remember.

“We’re probably going to be looking at UV indexes of 9 or 10, that’ll be very high. So (remember) sunblock, floppy hat to protect the ears and the back of the neck.”

Coulson also issued a reminder to keep “a close eye on the very young and the elderly, those that may not be able to cope with the heat as well.”

He notes that neighbours who don’t have air conditioning will need to be checked on.

“People should be checking in on them on a regular basis, Coulson said. “The body’s not really going to get much of a chance to recuperate with overnight temperatures.”

As usual, there will be Canada Day events with large crowds across the province, so he suggests finding shade or even going to far as bringing an umbrella to avoid direct sunlight.

Environment Canada also urges people to monitor themselves and loved ones for symptoms of heat stroke or exhaustion.

Symptoms include:

High body temperature

Lack of sweat

Confusion

Fainting

Unconsciousness

Particular vigilance is recommended for children, seniors, individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers as well as those who are socially isolated.

Watch: Anthony Farnell’s summer forecast