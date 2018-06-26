Saskatchewan announces recipients of $4.2M in domestic violence shelter funding

The federal and governments announced Tuesday where a multi-million investment to improve housing options for victims of domestic violence will be going.

Ottawa and Saskatchewan previously announced a combined $4.2 million will be invested in the Shelter Enhancement Program (SEP).

The funding will provide support for 14 projects in nine communities as follows:

“Our government is pleased to work with the government of Canada to support victims of domestic violence in Saskatchewan,” Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said.

“Through SEP, we are able to support those who provide a safe environment to enable families to begin a new life of stability, dignity and self-sufficiency. We are also proud to assist these community-based organizations as they work to help their clients embark on a brighter future.”

Work at the Piwapan Women’s Centre includes an addition that will provide a wheelchair-accessible living space and office space. The addition will prove valuable, as the shelter is often at capacity.

Meadow Lake’s Waskoosis Safe Shelter will use their funding for the construction of a new shelter that is expected to open next year. The build began this spring.

Certain projects are nearing completion. For instance, the Moose Jaw Transition House is nearly done with their kitchen renovations, which now include a view of the children’s play area, steel doors and hard-wired smoke alarms.

Saskatchewan routinely ranks near the top of provincial and territorial domestic violence rates in Canada.