Saskatoon, Prince Albert YWCAs receive $1.4M to support victims of violence

YWCA programs in two Saskatchewan cities that provide emergency shelter to women and children in crisis are receiving roughly $1.4 million this year from the province’s Justice Ministry.

It’s part of a three-year funding agreement with the YWCAs in Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

The funding for the YWCA Saskatoon will help support short-term shelter for victims experiencing homelessness due to violence and safety issues.

“We rely on the support from the ministry to be able to continue offering vital programs and services,” YWCA Saskatoon CEO Shannon Friesen said in a press release.

“We work together to ensure that women and their children who come to the YWCA Saskatoon have a safe haven, a place to regroup, recharge and take the time they need.”

The Prince Albert YWCA will use the funding to support both Our House and Central Avenue Residential Services, which provides short-term accommodation to those in need.

YWCA Prince Albert CEO Donna Brooks said previous funding from the ministry helped provide crisis and transitional shelter for 276 women and 88 children in 2017.

“The funding … is essential in ensuring woman and children in the Prince Albert area have a safe place to stay when experiencing homelessness, domestic violence or any other crisis that affects their safety,” Brooks said in a press release.