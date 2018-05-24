Sask. Domestic Violence Death Review calls for broad-based strategies to address high violence rates

More than a year after releasing its interim report, the final report of Saskatchewan’s Domestic Violence Death Review Panel was released May 24. The full report was originally scheduled to be released in late 2017.
This report takes an in-depth look at six homicide cases related to domestic violence, and contains 19 recommendations for the provincial government. The province says these recommendations will be used to guide specific action and consultation on domestic violence.
“I thank the members of the Domestic Violence Death Review Panel for their hard work over the last two years,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said in a statement. “Their findings will now serve as the cornerstone of our efforts to reduce domestic violence in Saskatchewan.”
Saskatchewan has the highest rate police-reported intimate partner violence out of all the provinces. The report focuses on the time frame between 2005 and 2013. Those years saw 48 domestic homicides in Saskatchewan and nine associated suicides. The majority of victims were female, while perpetrators were mostly male. One-third of the victims were under 21-years-old. Two-thirds of the victims were attacked in their homes.
READ MORE: Sask. Justice Ministry releases interim Domestic Violence Death Review report
This high rate of intimate partner violence carries not just a heavy community and social burden, but has a tangible economic impact. A 2016 study from The Circle Project estimates a cost of $112,000 per domestic violence incident, spread across justice, health and social services. Annually, that racks up to $450 million in service costs.
The panel highlighted a series of overall themes in the studied cases. They are:
The Recommendations
The 19 recommendations coming from the panel are broken into four categories: awareness and education, assessment and intervention, children in domestic violence situations, and resources.
Among the education recommendations is a call to educate employers about the need for employees to have training to recognize suspected domestic violence. It also calls for providing supports for victims, allowing them time to heal, protection and understanding of the situation.
Provincial Association of Transition Houses (PATHS) CEO Jo-Ann Dusel previously told Global News that work is often seen as a safe place for victims of domestic violence because it is a place they can go every day without their partner being suspicious. Dusel also served as one of the panelists in this review.
READ MORE: Domestic violence costing Sask. employers: study
The review also recommends workplace supports for perpetrators, allowing them to access domestic violence prevention supports and addictions counselling.
Other items in the education section, the area with the most recommendations, include educating front-line service providers about domestic violence, encourage local leaders to take an action-oriented stand against domestic violence and develop a comprehensive program that focuses on building education and awareness about what is a healthy relationship.
On the assessment and intervention front, the report calls on the formation of first responder teams in all communities with expertise in domestic violence, make programs focused on domestic and family violence available in all communities and establish a central call line that provides information and supports for victims and perpetrators.
There are three recommendations that focus on children. This includes mandating that parents involved in domestic violence situations and child custody or access cases attend parent education courses before being allowed to access their children again.
The other two child focused recommendations are to improve communication and disclosure between provincial and family courts in domestic violence and custody cases, plus improving the oversight of programs for children in care on reserve.
FOCUS SASKATCHEWAN: ‘This is it. He’s going to kill me this time.’: Domestic violence survivor shares her story
For tangible resources, the panel calls on the province funding and providing personnel for prevention and intervention services being made available in all communities, establish an outside governance body to oversee actions taken to reduce domestic violence and investigate ways to reduce financial stress on families.
The report acknowledges that implementing some of these recommendations would come at a public cost, but encourages them to be viewed as investments in the future.
The Starting Point
The province says the following actions will be a starting point in their response to this report.
The province says the report will continue to be used to inform ongoing strategies and programs aimed at curbing domestic violence.
This year’s provincial budget is providing $15 million for community-based organizations that deliver domestic violence supports and prevention programs. Last year’s budget saw $18 million go toward these supports.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.