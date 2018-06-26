Okanagan ready to celebrate Canada’s birthday

Communities up and down the Okanagan valley are getting ready to mark Canada’s 151st birthday.

The biggest party in the valley takes place in Kelowna with a day long celebration that includes dozens of activities.

The annual, free community “Celebrate Canada Day” festival is held in numerous locations in the city’s downtown core including Waterfront Park, Jim Stuart Park, Kerry Park, as well as Prospera Place.

Some of the festival’s key features include live musical performances on numerous stages, a Taste of Canada food fair, the 45th annual Folkfest, a kids zone, a massive cake-cutting, and the always popular fireworks display.

Kelowna’s Canada day celebration draws around 60,000 people every year.

Kelowna Transit will have extended hours with buses leaving the Queensway Station 30 minutes after the fireworks end.

