Heather Locklear hospitalized for suspected overdose

Heather Locklear was hospitalized hours after she was released from jail following an incident where she allegedly punched a police officer and kicked an emergency medical technician at her southern California home.

Ventura County, Calif., sheriffs’ deputies and paramedics were called to her home on Monday for a possible overdose, according to People.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman confirmed to People only that the deputies were called to assist EMTs on a “medical call” that occurred at Locklear’s Thousand Oaks, Calif., address at about 3 p.m. PT.

The patient, who was not identified, was transported to the hospital.

Locklear was released from police custody on Monday morning after spending 12 hours in custody after allegedly attacking a police officer who tried to break up a fight between her and a family member in her home.

Police were called to Locklear’s house after she got into an argument with friends and family there, said a spokesperson with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities reported that she appeared to be “heavily intoxicated” at the time of arrest, and she punched a police officer who attempted to intervene. (According to police, the officer didn’t sustain any injuries.)

An ambulance was called for Locklear — police were concerned for her well-being — and as she was being put onto a gurney, she reportedly kicked an EMT in the chest. After being checked out of the hospital, she was taken to jail.

Locklear, 56, was arrested and charged with battery of a police officer and emergency personnel, and was being held on $20,000 bail.

The arrest comes four months after Locklear was involved in an eerily similar situation; at the time, she was booked on suspicion of domestic violence, as well as three counts of battery on emergency personnel, following an incident at her home where police said she kicked and pushed officers who had responded to the scene of a domestic dispute.

Locklear pleaded not guilty to the charges in April but she was barred from owning or possessing a firearm.

A week ago, reports emerged that Locklear was undergoing psychiatric evaluation after a family member allegedly told police that she was suicidal.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

The 56-year-old actress was among the biggest television stars of the 1980s and 1990s, with roles on Dynasty, T.J. Hooker and Melrose Place.

She still works frequently, with recurring roles on cable shows like Franklin & Bash and the Tyler Perry series Too Close to Home.

— With files from Chris Jancelewicz

