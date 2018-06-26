Osborne Village BIZ director to run for Winnipeg city council

A well-known name in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village community has announced her intentions to run in the fall civic election.

Stephanie Meilleur, Osborne Village BIZ Zone Director, plans to run for councillor in the Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry ward.

The area has been represented for the past 20 years by Jenny Gerbasi who announced in March she would not be seeking a sixth term.

In a statement Thursday Meilleur thanked Gerbasi for her strong leadership.

“It takes a resilient advocate to stand up for what’s right and I would like to thank her for her service.”

Meilleur is also the co-owner of a local production company.

She’s served as director of the Osborne Village BIZ for the past six years.

The civic election is October 14.