March 14, 2018 2:09 pm
Updated: March 14, 2018 2:33 pm

Long time City of Winnipeg councillor won’t run in October

Jenny Gerbasi announced Wednesday that she would not be seeking a seat on Winnipeg city council in the fall election.

After 20 years on city council, Jenny Gerbasi has said she will not be seeking re-election.

Gerbasi, councillor for Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry, posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday.  She said:

“After much personal reflection and consultation with family & friends, I have made a decision not to seek re-election for City Council in October of 2018.

Since first elected in 1998, I have been passionate about many issues and I am proud of the progress that has been made on many fronts.
Some key areas I have championed with all my heart include heritage preservation, ethics & accountability measures, climate change, public transit, cycling infrastructure, preserving green space, neighbourhood planning,  downtown and neighbourhood main street revitalization, the arts, housing, crime prevention, accessibility for persons of all ages and abilities, supporting diversity & reconciliation efforts.”

Gerbasi, who is currently the Deputy Mayor, served 5 terms on city council. She said she will continue to serve her ward through to the end of her current term.

“I will continue to be dedicated to working hard for my constituents and for Winnipeg right up until election day this October,” Gerbasi wrote.

She did not suggest what she plans to do next.

Global News