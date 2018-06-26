Winnipeg woman warning homeowners after copper stolen from AC unit

A Winnipeg woman is losing her cool after she says the copper was stolen from the air conditioning unit at her home.

Marcie Naismith arrived at her St. James home last week to find it unusually humid and warm. Her family didn’t understand what went wrong — was it the furnace or the AC?

A technician came to inspect the units and found that the copper tubing connecting the AC unit to the house was stolen.

“I panicked, I was mad, I was angry, I was upset,” Naismith said. “I have a family of five and it’s hot.”

Naismith said she felt violated knowing someone came so close to her home to steal something.

“It puts you on edge. For someone like me it makes you worry a lot, you get nauseated sometimes. We’re completely open here because we’re not fenced off. Any time for any reason there’s people walking back and forth between these buildings,” she said.

Global News spoke to several furnace and air conditioning companies in Winnipeg and found this has been a problem for a handful of customers.

Scrap metal places in Winnipeg purchase copper pipe for $3/pound. Naismith questions why it’s even worth it for the thieves when they leave behind so much damage.

“We were quoted about $1,200 to fix the issue and the technician I spoke to said they’re going to get about ten dollars for the copper,” she said. “I’m a big believer in karma and I hope karma comes to get them.”

In 2017 police warned how homes under construction had become easy targets for thieves.

In May, 2017, police caught a pair of suspects attempting to get away with copper piping in a new neighbourhood in North East Winnipeg.