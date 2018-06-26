Saskatoon company develops property tracking technology to tackle rural crime

A Saskatoon-based company has developed new property tracking technology that could help tackle rural crime.

BeeSecure is a tracking device and app that could help locate stolen property or alert property owners to irregular activity.

It was designed by Rivercity Technology Services as part of Innovation Saskatchewan’s Rural Crime Innovation Challenge.

The company’s founder and CEO, Jeff Shirley, spent 16 weeks in a residency program at the Ministry of Corrections and Policing developing BeeSecure.

“We are pleased with the platform the Innovation Challenge provided to develop a leading edge solution to help reduce rural crime for all Canadians,” Shirley said in a statement.

“Through the partnership with the Ministry of Corrections and Policing, and with feedback from our law enforcement and rural municipality partners, we have helped create a solution that will contribute positively to tackling this issue in Saskatchewan.”

BeeSecure uses modern hardware, web applications and cellular technology to track assets installed with a covert devices.

Owners can then track the property and share the information with police.

“This data is also useful for analytics and further initiatives in reducing rural crime,” the company said in a press release.

Rivercity Technology Services said work will continue on further advancing the technology to help “reduce rural crime, improve public safety of rural residents and law enforcement officers.”

The minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan, Tina Beaudry-Mellor, said they are pleased with the result of the initial challenge.

“We knew that someone in Saskatchewan would have the skills, talent and innovative vision to design a solution that would offer rural residents and farmers more security for their property, and we are pleased with the outcome of BeeSecure, through the Innovation Challenge,” Beaudry-Mellor said.

The technology is now being tested in the rural municipality of Mayfield.