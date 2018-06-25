Edmonton seniors’ home Canora Gardens rebuilt after deadly fire

An Edmonton seniors’ housing complex damaged by fire in 2012 officially re-opened on Monday with some new safety features.

The Canora Gardens facility was completely redeveloped after the blaze.

The August 2012 fire killed one resident and caused extensive damage. Investigators said the fire was caused by a cardboard box being placed on a stove during a move.

The provincial government invested $15.4 million on the rebuild and update.

“Our government did that during a difficult economic time,” Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said. “You probably all recall around the same time as the fire was when the economy was in decline and the price of oil was going down.

“There’s nothing more important though, I think, than taking care of one another.”

The west Edmonton seniors’ home offers 98 private, apartment-style suites. It accommodates roughly the same number of people as the old building.

Thirteen residents who lived in the old building moved back in.

“We are thrilled to welcome the seniors back in their homes at Canora Gardens,” said Stephanie Olsen, the director of community engagement for the Greater Edmonton Foundation.

“The redesign of the building and the suites is more conducive to the unique facets of senior living. We have taken every possible measure to provide a safe, well-equipped and functional home for Edmonton seniors.”

The plan included replacing pipes, drains and rusted fixtures. The new design also features sprinklers, fire suppression and safety systems, and making the facility more accessible in an emergency.