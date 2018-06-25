Hamilton police looking for purse snatcher

Hamilton police are investigating a purse snatching in the city.

Police say shortly after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking alone on Aberdeen Avenue at Bruce Street, where a man pushed her from behind, knocked her to the ground, and stole her purse.

The suspect was last seen heading eastbound on Aberdeen.

The victim was injured, but is expected to recover.

The suspect is described as male, Caucasian, medium build, under six feet tall and wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Constable Pete Harding at pharding@hamiltonpolice.on.ca or 905-546-3818.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at crimestoppershamilton.com