Heat warnings issued for parts of northeastern Alberta

Several areas in northeastern Alberta, including parts of Wood Buffalo, were put under a heat warning on Saturday morning.

Environment Canada said the region was experiencing “a prolonged period with maximum daily temperatures near or exceeding 29 C and minimum overnight temperatures near 14 C or above.”

The weather agency said slightly cooler temperatures were expected on Sunday but that the weather would warm up again on Monday.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that are under a weather warning, watch or advisory, click here.

Because of the high temperatures, residents living in areas under the heat warning are asked to take precautions like taking lots of breaks from the heat, spending time in air-conditioned buildings or in pools, drinking lots of water and not leaving any people or animals in a closed vehicle.

Environment Canada says people should watch for possible signs of heat stroke. Symptoms of heat stroke or exhaustion include high body temperature, a lack of sweat, confusion and fainting.

For more advice on how to avoid heat-related health symptoms, click here.

Environment Canada said it issues heat warnings when “very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”

