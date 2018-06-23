Methamphetamine and oxycodone seized from Amherst home
A A
A 47-year-old man is facing charges after a wide variety of drugs were seized from his Amherst, N.S., home on Thursday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say methamphetamine, oxycodone, cannabis and contraband tobacco was seized from the home on Dickey Street.
READ MORE: Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle along Bedford Highway
Douglas Anthony Montrose has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, oxycodone and cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.
Police say Montrose appeared in Amherst provincial court on Thursday and remains in police custody.
READ MORE: RCMP investigating after shots ring out in North Preston
He is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.