Methamphetamine and oxycodone seized from Amherst home

A 47-year-old man is facing charges after a wide variety of drugs were seized from his Amherst, N.S., home on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say methamphetamine, oxycodone, cannabis and contraband tobacco was seized from the home on Dickey Street.

READ MORE: Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle along Bedford Highway

Douglas Anthony Montrose has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, oxycodone and cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say Montrose appeared in Amherst provincial court on Thursday and remains in police custody.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating after shots ring out in North Preston

He is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.