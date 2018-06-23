Party-goer stabbed in Lake Country Friday night

RCMP are investigating after a stabbing was reported during a house-party in Lake Country Friday night.

Police were called to a home on Okanagan Centre Road West just before 10 p.m.

Global News observed dozens of teens pouring out of the home after RCMP arrived.

They say an altercation broke out when a person wouldn’t leave the party.

RCMP have yet to release any information about the condition of the person who was stabbed or any arrests.