Party-goer stabbed in Lake Country Friday night
A A
RCMP are investigating after a stabbing was reported during a house-party in Lake Country Friday night.
Police were called to a home on Okanagan Centre Road West just before 10 p.m.
Global News observed dozens of teens pouring out of the home after RCMP arrived.
READ MORE: Coldstream standoff suspect pleads guilty to assaulting his mother
They say an altercation broke out when a person wouldn’t leave the party.
RCMP have yet to release any information about the condition of the person who was stabbed or any arrests.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.