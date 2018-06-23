Woman arrested after crashing into utility pole in Kelowna

RCMP took a woman into custody Friday evening after she was found behind the wheel of an SUV that drove away from an accident scene.

The crash destroyed a utility pole on Clifton Road off High Road.

Debris was scattered over the road and sidewalk.

The heavily damaged SUV was found a block away on Mountain Avenue.

No word on charges or how the accident happened.

FortisBC crews were called in to repair the power lines taken down in the crash.