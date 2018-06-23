Police Investigate Crash
June 23, 2018 6:15 am

Woman arrested after crashing into utility pole in Kelowna

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

RCMP took a woman into custody Friday evening after she was found behind the wheel of an SUV that drove away from an accident scene.

The crash destroyed a utility pole on Clifton Road off High Road.

Debris was scattered over the road and sidewalk.

READ MORE: Suspect vehicle located, driver remains unidentified following pedestrian crash

The heavily damaged SUV was found a block away on Mountain Avenue.

No word on charges or how the accident happened.

FortisBC crews were called in to repair the power lines taken down in the crash.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
clifton road
Crime
Kelowna Accident
Police Investigate Crash
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News