RCMP, drone surround Cranbrook Dodge and other businesses as police probe ‘unspecified threat’

Numerous RCMP vehicles and a drone were deployed outside the Cranbrook Dodge dealership on Friday, the same day that police said they were investigating an unspecified threat in the 1700-block of Cranbrook Road.

The Cranbrook RCMP were called to the threat just after 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

Businesses in the area were evacuated and traffic was re-routed, police said.

Officers carried out a “thorough ground and air search” and the threat could not be substantiated.

All employees who underwent the evacuations were allowed to return.

All traffic detours were taken down, too.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and the media for their assistance while we worked to safely resolve this situation,” said Sgt. Christhoper Dodds, acting detachment commander with the Cranbrook RCMP.