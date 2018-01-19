RCMP track down bomb threat suspect — thanks to caller ID

RCMP in the Halifax area had a little help in finding the alleged caller of a bomb threat: he left his caller ID on.

According to police, a business on Hammonds Plains Road in Upper Tantallon received the call just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said the supposed target is a hardware store and that the call was “a threat to blow the building up.”

READ: Halifax sees spike in hoax bomb threats, 7 reported in less than 48 hours

The business was evacuated and searched by a police dog and the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit, but nothing suspicious was found.

What police did have, however, was the alleged caller’s name and phone number on the caller ID display.

“It assisted us significantly with our investigation … and enabled us to identify a suspect without consuming a considerable amount of police time,” said Hutchinson.

RCMP arrested a 49-year-old man from Bedford later in the day. The man is facing charges of criminal harassment, uttering threats and false information.

The man has been released and will appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Feb. 27.

Follow @RebeccaLau