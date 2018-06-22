Smiths Falls houseboat operator wants level playing field

A houseboat operator is crying foul when it comes to Rideau Canal cruises.

Don Sharman claims the new houseboat rental company in Smiths Falls known as “Le Boat” is getting special treatment. He says the playing field has changed now that the European based operator has come on board. Sharman says the competition has received federal grants and wonders what it’s all about.

“There’s lots of grants out there for them, they’re very lucky because we’ve tried and we’ve never received any.”

The managing director of “Le Boat,” Cheryl Brown, says people need to understand why they’re not meeting the criteria for those grants. Sharman also questions the new dock “Le Boat” uses. The mayor of Smiths Falls Shawn Pankow says it was a group effort that financed the construction of the new dock just as “Le Boat” came calling.

“So that was our investment in attracting and enabling Europe’s largest boating company to come to Canada and look at the Rideau Canal.”

Pankow says the investment made will be multiplied a hundredfold with the effort that “Le Boat” is making and spending globally to attract people to come to the Rideau Canal area. Those involved agree the canal is big enough and long enough for everyone.