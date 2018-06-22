Future ‘Star Wars’ spinoffs put on hold after ‘Solo’ disappoints: report

Following the disappointing box office and critical reception of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Disney and Lucasfilm are reportedly putting future spinoff movie plans on hold.

A source tells Collider standalone Star Wars films are being put on the back-burner so Lucasfilm can focus on the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX and the planned trilogy to follow. That means the rumoured long-desired Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff that was in development has been shelved with the creative teams who had been working on the film “no longer involved.” The Boba Fett movie that Logan director James Mangold was reportedly working on prior to the release of Solo has also been paused.

Originally announced as standalone anthology films that would operate outside the main Star Wars franchise, the format of spinoff films (which include Rogue One and Solo) is allegedly being revisited.

Solo, which bowed on May 25 to mixed-to-positive reviews fell short of expectations at the box office, earning $192.8 million in its first four weeks of release. By comparison, Rogue One had earned $424 million in the same timeframe. However, some speculate Solo suffered from its May release date, coming just five months after the release of The Last Jedi and in direct competition with other major box office draws like Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2.

While the spinoffs may be on hold, it’s full steam ahead on the next six Star Wars films which include a trilogy from Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and yet another set of films from Game Of Thrones writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Star Wars: Episode IX will conclude the story arc begun in The Force Awakens when it opens in theatres in December 2019.