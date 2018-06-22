Hope for Wildlife sees large influx in injured fawns

Hope for Wildlife is a charitable wildlife rehabilitation and education organization. Last year, they treated eight fawns. Today volunteers are providing around-the-clock care for 20.

“This year we’re seeing a lot of injured fawns,” said Hope Swinimer, founder of Hope for Wildlife.

“We’ve got one that was caught in a fence and injured his hind leg. We’ve got three or four that were hit by cars and have quite serious injuries, one with a broken jaw, several with broken legs. Others just couldn’t stand, so we’re working through those medical cases.

“Usually this time of year we’re getting the fawns in because the mother has been hit by a car and killed and the fawn is left behind,” continued Swinimer. “This year, we’re seeing a lot more of the actual fawns that have been hit.”

On Thursday night, an injured fawn was brought into the rehab by a police officer after it was hit by a car.

“Always be careful, especially around dawn and dusk when you’re driving,” said Swinimer.

“If you see an adult deer go across in front of you, stop and wait a while because that fawn may be right down in the ditch and they’re really hard to see. They’re a lot smaller than people think so it’s really good to keep a watchful eye.”

Although they haven’t come across it this year, Hope for Wildlife is also reminding people about “fawn-napping” or removing healthy fawns because of the mistaken belief that it has been abandoned by its mother.

Swinimer says they get calls daily from concerned citizens who are wondering what normal behaviour for a fawn is.

“A fawn sitting by itself without the mom is perfectly normal,” she told Global News.

“What I tell people to look for is, is the fawn sitting quietly. A full fawn is a content fawn so you know he’s got a full belly, you know there’s a momma out there looking after him. Mom usually only comes in to feed at dawn and dusk and she does this for a reason. She doesn’t want predators to come to her fawn.”

If a fawn is acting abnormal, like crying, you call Hope for Wildlife.