Kate Spade’s ‘heartbroken’ father dies night before daughter’s funeral

The father of fashion designer Kate Spade – who died of suicide only two weeks ago – passed away Wednesday night, a family spokesperson said.

Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr., called Frank, died the night before his daughter’s funeral.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Katy’s father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr. (Frank), passed away last night at age 89.” a statement from a family spokesperson said, according to the Kansas City Star.

“He had been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter.”

The news broke as the funeral for Spade, who was 55 years old, got underway.

Spade’s death rocked the fashion industry, and sparked discussions on mental health and donations to related foundations.

Her family said at the time Spade had been battling mental illness for a while.

The Kate Spade New York foundation announced a $250,000 donation to the Crisis Text Line, and that it was matching public donations to the service for up to another $100,000.

Previously her father, who lived in Kansas City, said that he was gratified the news could help other people.

“One thing we feel is that any talk that they do that helps somebody else, Katy would have liked that,” Brosnahan told the Star. “She was always giving and charitable. If that helped anybody avoid anything — fine, she’d be delighted.”

The statement says Brosnahan worked in construction and is survived by his five other children and eight grandchildren. His second wife was by his side as he died.

Brosnahan’s official cause of death hasn’t been confirmed, but the timing raises the concern of broken-heart syndrome.

Actor Debbie Reynolds also died shortly after her daughter, Carrie Fisher passed away in 2016.

Where to get help

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways for getting help if you, or someone you know, is suffering from mental health issues.