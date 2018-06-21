Girl drowns in family pool in Saint-Amable, east of Montreal
A young girl drowned in her family pool in Saint-Amable, a town just east of Montreal, Wednesday evening.
According to Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police, the seven-year-old’s mother said she lost sight of her daughter around 5 p.m. as she was making dinner.
She found the little girl floating in the pool.
Police tried to revive her, but were unsuccessful; she was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.
Friends and neighbours have dropped off flowers and stuffed animals on the family’s front yard.
