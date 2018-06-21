Canada
June 21, 2018

Girl drowns in family pool in Saint-Amable, east of Montreal

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A 7-year-old girl drowned in her family pool, Weds. June 20, 2018.

TVA
A young girl drowned in her family pool in Saint-Amable, a town just east of Montreal, Wednesday evening.

According to Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police, the seven-year-old’s mother said she lost sight of her daughter around 5 p.m. as she was making dinner.

She found the little girl floating in the pool.

Police respond after a seven-year-old is found in the family pool, June 20, 2018.

TVA

Police tried to revive her, but were unsuccessful; she was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Friends and neighbours have dropped off flowers and stuffed animals on the family’s front yard.

Friends and family have left stuffed animals on the yard of a family whose seven-year-old drowned, June 20, 2018.

TVA

