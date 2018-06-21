More than 50 raids executed in Greater Toronto Area targeting organized crime: police

Toronto police say more than 50 search warrants were executed across the Greater Toronto Area early Thursday morning targeting a criminal organization.

Police said raids were conducted around 5 a.m. simultaneously in Toronto, Durham, York and Peel Region.

Authorities said more than 800 officers from various police departments took part in Project Patton, which took nine months of planning.

Police have scheduled a press conference Thursday morning to provide further information on the investigation.

MEDIA ALERT: This morning we have executed 50+ search warrants in Toronto, Durham, York, Peel, targeting an alleged criminal organization. More than 800 officers, inc. surrounding police agencies, were involved. Follow #ProjectPatton @TorontoPolice for updates ^mg — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 21, 2018