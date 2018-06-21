More than 50 raids executed in Greater Toronto Area targeting organized crime: police
A A
Toronto police say more than 50 search warrants were executed across the Greater Toronto Area early Thursday morning targeting a criminal organization.
Police said raids were conducted around 5 a.m. simultaneously in Toronto, Durham, York and Peel Region.
Authorities said more than 800 officers from various police departments took part in Project Patton, which took nine months of planning.
Police have scheduled a press conference Thursday morning to provide further information on the investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.