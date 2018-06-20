B.C. wildfire burns at up to 20 hectares between Logan Lake and Kamloops

A wildfire estimated at about 20 hectares in size has flared up between Logan Lake and Kamloops, the BC Wildfire Service said Wednesday.

The fire, which was caused by lightning, is west of Tunkwa Lake, it’s about 13 kilometres northwest of Logan Lake and about 28 kilometres southwest of Kamloops.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a ~20 ha #BCwildfire located ~13 km NW of #LoganLake and ~28 km SW of #Kamloops. This wildfire is now a Wildfire of Note on our website. For continuing updates as new information becomes available, visit: https://t.co/KCcxNN0GP3 pic.twitter.com/NmhRaWKReL — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 21, 2018

The fire is considered active, and 17 firefighters and air support are tackling it.

The service considers it a “Wildfire of Note.”

But that wasn’t the only fire that the BC Wildfire Service found itself tackling on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the service said it was responding to “dozens of new fires,” which were largely due to intense lightning in southern and central B.C.

We're responding to dozens of new fires across #BC this afternoon, mainly due to intense lightning in central and southern BC. Largest so far is a 90 ha #BCwildfire ~15 km west of #BurnsLake (pictured below). It's burning aggressively & visible from nearby communities & #BCHwy16 pic.twitter.com/b0QBghyZAT — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 20, 2018

The biggest of those fires was a 90-hectare blaze about 15 kilometres west of Burns Lake.

That fire is burning in the area of Maxan Lake.

It’s “burning aggressively” and can be seen from Highway 16 and nearby communities.