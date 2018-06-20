Six people facing pot charges, two others wanted by Regina police

Six people have been charged following a police investigation into six cannabis dispensaries in Regina that were raided at the end of March.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for two more individuals, including Best Buds Society operator Patrick Warnecke, as the result of the investigation.

On March 28, 2018, police raided six illegal cannabis dispensaries following a period of warnings by police for owners to shut down.

Starting on January 24, Regina Police held a news conference and Chief Even Bray said that businesses operating in the city of Regina as cannabis dispensaries or compassion clubs were illegal under Canadian law.

While some dispensaries chose to cease their business operations others continued their operations.

In early June, as the result of the investigations into illegal drug trafficking in the city of Regina, the following persons were arrested and charged:

1) Thirty-one-year-old Kelly Jonathan BONOKOSKI, of Regina, arrested on June 6,

2018, is charged with:

– Trafficking cannabis marihuana [5(1) CDSA];

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cannabis marihuana [5(2) CDSA];

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cannabis resin [5(2) CDSA];

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 [355(b)

CC];and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime for the Purpose of Trafficking [355.4 CC].

BONOKOSKI made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court, on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

2) Thirty-nine year-old Tanner L. SCHEIDT, of Regina, arrested June 7, 2018, is

charged with:

– Trafficking CBD (cannabidiol) [5(1) CDSA];

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cannabis marihuana [5(2) CDSA];

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cannabis resin [5(2) CDSA];

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 [355(b) CC];

and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime for the Purpose of Trafficking

[355.4 CC].

SCHEIDT made his first court appearance in these charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 8, 2018.

3) Thirty year-old Jonathan Richard METZ, of Regina, arrested June 7, 2018, is

charged with:

– Trafficking cannabis marihuana [5(1) CDSA];

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cannabis marihuana [5(2) CDSA];

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cannabis resin [5(2) CDSA];

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 [355(a) CC];

and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime for the Purpose of Trafficking

[355.4 CC].

METZ made his first court appearance in these charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 8, 2018.

4) Fifty-five year-old Donald Earl FULTON, of Regina, arrested June 7, 2018, is

charged with:

– Trafficking cannabis marihuana [5(1) CDSA];

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cannabis marihuana [5(2) CDSA];

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cannabis resin [5(2) CDSA]; and

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 [355(b) CC].

Donald FULTON was released on an Undertaking to appear in Provincial Court on

July 16, 2018.

5) Twenty-eight year-old Natasha Dawn FULTON, of Regina, arrested June 7, 2018, is

charged with:

– Trafficking cannabis marihuana [5(1) CDSA];

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cannabis marihuana [5(2) CDSA];

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cannabis resin [5(2) CDSA]; and

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 [355(b) CC].

Natasha FULTON was released on an Undertaking to appear in Provincial Court on July 16, 2018.

6) Forty-one year-old Stephen Austin LUCYK, of Regina, arrested June 12, 2018, is

charged with:

– Trafficking cannabis marihuana [5(1) CDSA];

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cannabis marihuana [5(2) CDSA];

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cannabis resin [5(2) CDSA]; and

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 [355(b) CC].

LUCYK made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court at 2:00 p.m., on June 12, 2018.

In addition, after numerous attempts to locate these individuals, the Regina Police Service has obtained warrants for the arrest of 39 year-old Patrick Lee WARNECKE and 31 year-old Megan Nicole POTTER, both of Regina.

Thirty-nine year-old Patrick Lee WARNECKE will be charged with:

– Trafficking cannabis marihuana [5(1) CDSA];

– Trafficking CBD (cannabidiol) [5(1) CDSA];

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cannabis marihuana [5(2) CDSA];

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cannabis resin [5(2) CDSA];

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 [355(a) CC];

– Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 [355.2 CC];

– Laundering Proceeds of Crime [462.31(2)(a) CC]; and

– Breach of Undertaking [145(3) CC].

Thirty-one year-old Megan Nicole POTTER will be charged with:

– Trafficking cannabis marihuana [5(1) CDSA];

– Trafficking CBD (cannabidiol) [5(1) CDSA];

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cannabis marihuana [5(2) CDSA];

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cannabis resin [5(2) CDSA];

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 [355(a) CC];

– Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 [355.2 CC]; and

– Laundering Proceeds of Crime [462.31(2)(a) CC].