Woman, 19, arrested for allegedly attempting to abduct child at Hamilton’s Jackson Square

Hamilton police say a 19-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to abduct a child outside Jackson Square Mall.

Police received a 911 call around 11 a.m. Wednesday, after witnesses saw a young woman grab a four-year-old child from her mother’s side and try to flee in the King Street East and Summers Lane area.

Two citizens heard the hysterical mother screaming and stepped in front of the suspect to stop her, according to police. The mother was able to regain contact with her child, while the accused was arrested.

The suspect, whom police have only identified as a 19-year-old woman from Hamilton, is currently in custody with a bail hearing set for Thursday morning at John Sopinka Courthouse.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact Sgt. Lisa Chambers at 905-546-4861 or Det.- Sgt. Mike Cunliffe at 905-546-3833.