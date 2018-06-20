American Airlines, United to Trump: Don’t use our planes to separate families

Two major U.S. airlines issued statements Wednesday telling U.S. President Donald Trump they want no part in his immigration policy that is separating children from parents.

American Airlines and United both urged the Trump administration to end its “zero-tolerance” policy that separates migrant families who cross the border illegally, just before the president said he would sign an order to halt the practice.

They said the practice, which has separated roughly 2,300 children from their families in the past six weeks, is not in accordance with their values.

“We have therefore requested the federal government to immediately refrain from using American for the purpose of transporting children who have been separated from their families due to the current immigration policy,” the American Airlines release read.

A similar release by United stated: “Our company’s shared purpose is to connect people and unite the world. This policy and its impact on thousands of children is in deep conflict with that mission and we want no part in it.”

Global News reached out to both airlines and confirmed that their statements still stand amid news that Trump will sign an executive order to stop the practice of separating children.

United asks U.S. government not to fly separated immigrant children on our aircraft. pic.twitter.com/MPPbhO6aqV — United Airlines (@united) June 20, 2018

Both airlines indicated that their planes don’t appear to have been used for the purpose of transporting children separated under the policy.

American Airlines said most U.S. carriers have contracts with the government to use planes, but officials don’t disclose the purpose of their travels.

American said it would be “extremely disappointed” if it learned its planes had been used for this policy.

Refugees have been flown on American Airlines planes for non-profit organizations and the government before, but for the purpose of reunification, it said.

The airlines released statements after a viral Facebook post described a flight attendant’s experience of travelling with “scared little souls” who had been separated from their families at the border.

Facebook user Victoria Cook’s post claimed to tell the story of her friend who is a flight attendant.

“These children were probably ranging in age from 11, to the most adorable little girl maybe 6 years old,” the post read. “At 2:30 in the morning, deplaned here in Miami not knowing if they will ever see their loved ones again that they were separated from in Phoenix.”