World
June 17, 2018 7:20 pm
Updated: June 17, 2018 8:29 pm

Viral photos capture the fearful plight of child migrants at U.S.-Mexico border

By National Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Outrage over families torn apart after crossing border from Mexico into U.S.

Photojournalist John Moore captured several photos at the U.S.-Mexico border last week, but one of them is particularly striking.

It shows a two-year-old Honduran girl at the border, crying as a U.S. Border Patrol officer searched her mother, one of many undocumented immigrants seeking passage to the U.S.

A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.

John Moore/Getty Images

Moore, an award-winning photographer with Getty Images, told NPR that the girl and her mother had arrived at the U.S. border after a month on the road; they and other newly-arrived asylum-seekers were totally unaware of the Trump administration’s policy of separating children from their parents.

READ MORE: Border Patrol facility in Texas housing hundreds of children

“Most of us here had heard the news that the administration had planned to separate families, and these people really had no idea about this news. And it was hard to take these pictures, knowing what was coming next,” Moore said.

Some 2,000 minors are believed to have been separated from their families at the U.S. border over a period of only six weeks, a policy that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said was not in contravention with U.S. law or indeed the Bible.

Moore told NPR he doesn’t know what happened to the girl and her mother, and if they were separated or not.

“I would very much like to know. Ever since I took those pictures, I think about that moment often. And it’s emotional for me every time,” he said.

WATCH: Bus purportedly carrying immigrant families arrives at Texas processing centre

Another photo was taken after Moore and a Border Patrol guard heard what appeared to be a crying baby among the rafts of immigrants coming across the Rio Grande — only it wasn’t a baby, but a developmentally challenged 10-year-old boy.

“He was terrified,” Moore told Getty Images blog FOTO, adding that he tried showing the boy pictures of the river to try and calm him.

A U.S. Border Patrol spotlight shines on a terrified mother and son from Honduras as they are found in the dark near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, June 12, 2018

John Moore/Getty Images

“I then told him something that was natural to say in the moment, but that I immediately regretted. ‘No te preocupas, todo va a estar bien,’ I said. I told him not to worry, everything will be alright.

“I really wish I hadn’t said that, because I’m not sure it’s true.”

The gallery below shows some of the other photos taken by Moore at the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday, June 12:

Border Patrol Agents Detain Migrants Near US-Mexico Border

U.S. Border Patrol agents take into custody a father and son from Honduras near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 near Mission, Texas.

John Moore/Getty Images
<> on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.

A Mission Police Dept. officer and a U.S. Border Patrol agent watch over a group of Central American asylum seekers before taking them into custody near McAllen, Texas, June 12, 2018.

John Moore/Getty Images
<> on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.

Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody near McAllen, Texas, June 12, 2018.

John Moore/Getty Images
Border Patrol Agents Detain Migrants Near US-Mexico Border

Central American asylum seekers are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents near McAllen, Texas, June 12, 2018.

John Moore/Getty Images
Border Patrol Agents Detain Migrants Near US-Mexico Border

U.S. Border Patrol agents take Central American asylum seekers into custody near McAllen, Texas, June 12, 2018.

John Moore/Getty Images
Border Patrol Agents Detain Migrants Near US-Mexico Border

Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody near McAllen, Texas, June 12, 2018.

John Moore/Getty Images
Border Patrol Agents Detain Migrants Near US-Mexico Border

A Honduran mother removes her two-year-old daughter’s shoe laces, as required by U.S. Border Patrol agents, after being detained near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, June 12, 2018.

John Moore/Getty Images

Moore, who spent plenty of time in the company of Border Patrol agents, said most of them have compassion for asylum-seekers, but find the work of processing them tedious, and don’t think the U.S. should be responsible for accepting them.

WATCH: U.S. Border Patrol defends immigration practices

As for the asylum-seekers themselves, Moore says most of them looked petrified.

“Most of these families were scared, to various degrees,” he told FOTO. “I doubt any of them had ever done anything like this before – flee their home countries with their children, traveling thousands of miles through dangerous conditions to seek political asylum in the United States, many arriving in the dead of night.”

