Single-vehicle accident closes Highway 33

A high-speed crash that closed Highway 33 early this morning is still being investigated, the RCMP announced at noon.

According to police, at 3 a.m. this morning, an officer conducting a routine patrol along Highway 33 saw a vehicle drive past him in an opposite lane at a high rate of speed. The officer turned around, observing the vehicle and the driver’s erratic movements.

Police say the vehicle crossed into oncoming lanes and struck a wall. Three occupants were ejected, with the officer immediately calling for assistance. The occupants and driver were transported to hospital for what are believed to be serious injuries. Police added that no other people were injured in the accident.

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP arrest suspect after chase that included snowmobiles, helicopter

This morning, a man who did not want to be named said he saw part of what transpired. According to the witness, he heard a loud bang on Highway 33 between Nickel Road and Gerstmar Road at approximately 3 a.m., and went to investigate. The witness said he saw a wrecked car in the middle of the highway, with two people on the sidewalk.

The witness said police quickly showed up guns drawn, telling the occupants to stay down. One person was reportedly handcuffed.

As of noon, Highway 33 was still closed, with police tape, investigating RCMP members and evidence markers adding to the chaotic scene.

Police said Kelowna Municipal Traffic Services was called in and the crash scene is still being investigated. The area around Highway 33 and Highway 97 are impacted by the collision and traffic is being re-routed. Police added that it is unknown how long that section of Highway 33 will be closed.

Police also said the Independent Investigation Office of B.C. has been notified and will determine if there is any link between police action and the vehicle crash.