Saskatoon weather outlook: sizzling start to summer

Spring finishes off with sizzling temperatures and the first day of summer will be feeling the same in Saskatoon’s weather outlook.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

There will be loads of sunshine and hot temperatures on Wednesday, with the daytime high expected to reach 31 degrees.

The UV index is expected to be 9, so take care if you’re spending time outdoors.

A heat warning remains in effect for northern and central parts of Saskatchewan. This is a reminder to residents that maximum daily temperatures are reaching or exceeding 29 degrees and minimum overnight temperatures are staying at or above 14 degrees.

Thursday

The first official day of summer on Thursday is going to continue the trend of hot weather. A daytime high of 29 degrees is expected and we could see some cloud coverage.

Friday

Friday will see intervals of clouds and sunshine, with a daytime high of 29 degrees. There is a slight chance we could see some showers on this day.

Saturday

There’s a 60 per cent chance the Saskatoon area could see some showers with a risk of scattered thunderstorms on Saturday morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A daytime high around 27 degrees is expected.

Sunday

Sunday will be a lot more settled, with partly cloudy skies and a daytime high into the high-20s.

The June 20 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Ernest Lee Franklin in Maidstone:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.