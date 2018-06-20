Boil water notice for Mabel Lake

A boil water notice was issued this week for Mabel Lake Water Utility users.

On Tuesday, the Regional District of the North Okanagan issued a press release stating that a water system chlorinator malfunctioned and was not delivering an adequate level of chlorine into the system. As such, the Regional District recommends that all residents in the affected area drink boiled water or a safe alternative, such as bottled water.

Water intended for drinking, preparing foods, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, brushing teeth or preparing infant formula should be boiled for one minute.

The Regional District said it will inform residents when water quality returns to normal.