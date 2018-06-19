2018 inductees announced for Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame

An NHLer, a Grey Cup champion, an Olympian and a Paralympian are among the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame class of 2018.

An NCAA standout at Michigan University, Heather Mandoli made her mark behind the oars of a rowing skull.

Chad Folk spent 12 seasons in the Canadian Football League, winning two Grey Cup’s with the Toronto Argonauts.

Tracey Melesko is a multi award-winning paralympic athlete who has too many medals to keep track of.

A stay-at-home defenceman and never one to shy away from physical play, Rob Dirk patrolled the blue-line in the NHL for nine seasons.

Rounding out the class of 2018 are Allan Simpson in the pioneer category and Hugh Wong in the builder category.