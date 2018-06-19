2018 inductees announced for Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame
A A
An NHLer, a Grey Cup champion, an Olympian and a Paralympian are among the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame class of 2018.
An NCAA standout at Michigan University, Heather Mandoli made her mark behind the oars of a rowing skull.
Chad Folk spent 12 seasons in the Canadian Football League, winning two Grey Cup’s with the Toronto Argonauts.
Tracey Melesko is a multi award-winning paralympic athlete who has too many medals to keep track of.
A stay-at-home defenceman and never one to shy away from physical play, Rob Dirk patrolled the blue-line in the NHL for nine seasons.
Rounding out the class of 2018 are Allan Simpson in the pioneer category and Hugh Wong in the builder category.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.