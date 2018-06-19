Warrant issued for potentially violent man in Calgary area

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is asking for the public’s help locating a 36-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

In a news release, CPS said Derek Faria is wanted for parole violations and is suspected to be in either the Calgary or Chestermere area.

Police told Global News that Faira is considered dangerous due to his history of violent offences and are asking the public to keep their distance if they see him.

Faria has distinct tattoos of a cross and spider on his chest, an image of Freddy Kruger on his right shoulder as well as Spiderman and the word Portugal on his left arm.

According to police, Faria is described as approximately 6’2″ in height, weighing about 200 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.