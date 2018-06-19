City of Kawartha Lakes OPP locate vehicle involved in fatal collision with pedestrian near Orillia

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have located a vehicle which they say was involved in a collision that killed a pedestrian on Sunday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to a residence in Carden Township around 4:15 a.m. They discovered that a young man had been struck by a vehicle at a Joyland Beach location in Ramara Township earlier that night. Joyland Beach is about 15 kilometres east of Orillia.

“He was initially transported to a residence where his condition deteriorated and emergency services were called,” police stated. “The victim was pronounced deceased at the residence.”

The victim has been identified as Lucas Dunlop, 19, of Sebright.

Police say the investigation continues under the director of Det. Insp. Scott Moore of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch.

No other details have been provided.

Anyone having information on this incident is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Funeral services for Dunlop are set for Friday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes in Orillia.