Edmonton police charge man in string of bank deposit frauds

A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with a number of frauds at ATMs in north Edmonton.

Tracey Reid is accused of approaching people at ATMs and convincing them to withdraw money on his behalf in the northeast end of the city.

READ MORE: Edmonton fraud victim describes evolving CRA, Bitcoin scam

Edmonton police said Reid reportedly told victims he had reached his withdrawal limit for the day and asked them to deposit an empty envelope he claimed contained $800.

The victims reportedly deposited the envelope, withdrew $800 in cash and gave it to the suspect.

Between late April and late May, police said they received up to 16 reports of a man attempting to perform the fraud.

READ MORE: Edmonton police looking to identify man in fraud investigation

The locations most often targeted were the RBCs at 129 Manning Crossing and 40 Street and 118 Avenue

Reid has been charged with seven counts of fraud under $5,000.