Edmonton police release photo of woman accused of fraud in attempt to have more potential victims come forward

Nearly a month after a 49-year-old Edmonton woman was charged with fraud and forgery, police released a photo of her on Friday in an attempt to “encourage any additional complainants to come forward.”

Police said officers were called to the area of 172 Street and 99 Avenue to respond to a reported assault on March 23, that involved “employees at a west Edmonton organization.”

“While investigating the alleged assault, officers discovered that the 49-year-old female complainant, Jodi Zemrau, had outstanding charges related to the fraud of another local business in 2012,” police said in a news release.

An investigation ensued and police say investigators believe Zemrau applied for a position with the organization, where the assault was reported, in October 2017, “and when asked to provide a police information check, allegedly provided a false document.”

“Upon further review of their financial information, the organization reported to police that from late December 2017 to late February 2018, Zemrau reportedly stole more than $5,000 from them by allegedly writing and cashing unauthorized cheques,” police said.

Zemrau was arrested on April 19 and charged with uttering a forged document and theft over $5,000, in addition to outstanding charges related to the 2012 fraud. Those charges include three counts of fraud over $5,000, uttering a forged document and theft under $5,000.

Police say they believe Zemrau may have defrauded other organizations and operated under another alias.

Zemrau is five-foot-10 and about 250 pounds.

Anyone with information about this case or who believes they may have been defrauded by Zemrau is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.