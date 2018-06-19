Evergreen Seniors Community Centre in Guelph closing for 6 weeks

The Evergreen Seniors Community Centre on Woolwich Street in Guelph will be closing for six weeks to make way for repairs.

The closure is scheduled to begin on July 2 and last until Aug. 6, according to a news release from the city of Guelph.

READ MORE: Final design selected for pedestrian bridge from Guelph’s Ward to downtown

The work includes parking lot repairs and repaving, sidewalk replacement, lighting installation, and garage waterproofing repairs.

The city will also be doing general maintenance inside, such as cleaning, painting and other minor repairs.

The Evergreen Restaurant will also close as of June 28 at 1 p.m.

Access to Riverside Residences on the Park will be maintained during the work. Those wanting to get into Riverside Park are reminded to use the entrance on Marilyn Drive.

READ MORE: Scientists find widely used pesticides in Ontario wild turkeys

The city said during the closure, recreational activities will be available at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre or the West End Community Centre.

Outdoor activities organized by the Guelph Wellington Seniors Association, including golf, walking, canoeing and cycling will continue as scheduled.