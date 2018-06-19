Man who went overboard from BC Ferries vessel now rescued

A man was rescued Tuesday morning after going overboard from a BC Ferries vessel.

“We did have a man overboard off of the motor vessel Queen of Cowichan this morning,” says Deborah Marshall with BC Ferries. “The vessel was travelling from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay. It was the 8:45 a.m. sailing. The incident happened just off of Bowen Island around 9 a.m.”

Marshall says the crew worked quickly to rescue the man.

“Once our crew were alerted to the fact there was a person overboard, they quickly launched their rescue boat and did retrieve the gentleman from the water.”

READ MORE: Six boaters cold but unhurt after Mayne Island rescue by BC Ferries

Marshall says he is in stable condition, but they don’t know why he ended up in the water.

He is in stable condition but very cold.

The ferry is currently running about 45 minutes behind schedule.