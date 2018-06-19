Officer tells court martial that she didn’t consent to sex with Halifax military cop

A military officer has told a Halifax court martial she did not consent to sex with a military policeman charged with sexual assault.

The woman had testified Monday she no idea how Sgt. Kevin MacIntyre made it into her hotel room during Canadian Navy exercises in Glasgow, Scotland, and said she repeatedly told him no as he had sex with her.

But during cross-examination today, defence lawyer David Bright suggested MacIntyre had knocked and was let in, and that they mutually participated in sexual acts.

She denied the suggestions.

Bright also questioned her testimony that she couldn’t eat in the weeks following the Sept. 27, 2015, incident, producing a Facebook photo showing her sitting before a large plate of food during “high tea” at a Glasgow restaurant.

The complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, said she took the photo to reassure her family back home that she was well during her trip and that she actually ate very little that day.

MacIntyre has pleaded not guilty.