2 youths arrested northeast of Edmonton on multiple warrants

Two male youths are facing multiple charges after being arrested in Saddle Lake, Alta.

On June 13, RCMP members were patrolling the area in search of a youth wanted on multiple warrants. Police said the suspect fled from a home in the area on an off-highway vehicle, but was arrested a short time later.

A second male youth was found hiding inside the home and was arrested on outstanding warrants from Edmonton.

Police said a stolen vehicle and trailer were found at the home.

Both males have been released with conditions. The male who fled is facing additional charges of resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with conditions of a probation order. He’s scheduled to appear in court in St. Paul on June 28.

The other youth is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Edmonton on June 20.

Neither suspect can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

St. Paul RCMP members worked with the Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit and the St. Paul Police Dog Service.