Unique, commemorative ring turned in to Lambton OPP

Police in Lambton County hope to reunite a unique ring with its rightful owner.

Officers say they were called to the area of Hill Street and Baird Street in Corunna around 8:30 p.m. on June 7 to a report of a found ring.

Investigators say the piece of jewelry is related to a Canadian hockey championship and is likely commemorative. The ring is now in the care of the OPP.

If you know who the ring belongs to and can identify it, you’re asked to call Lambton OPP at 519-882-1011 and reference occurrence #LP18161377.