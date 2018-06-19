Canada
Home in Minesing destroyed by fire, town officials say

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News
Springwater Fire / Provided
A home in Minesing has been deemed a “total loss” after it was destroyed by a fire on June 17.

Springwater Fire and Emergency Services were called to a fire on Vespra Valley Road at around 1 p.m. on June 17, according to a press release issued by the Township of Springwater.

Firefighters found a single home on fire at the scene. Town officials say 36 firefighters responded to the call, and with the help of a tanker shuttle and an aerial truck from Wasaga Beach, the fire was brought under control within two hours.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French, the intense heat made it challenging to fight the fire. “Firefighters did a great job battling the fire,” he said in a statement. “They fought through intense heat to bring the flames under control.”

French says specialized cooling chairs and ventilation fans were used to bring down the core body temperatures of firefighters and Simcoe County Paramedics assessed the crews to ensure their safety.

Town officials say the family was not home at the time of the fire, but its home has been deemed a total loss, with damages estimated at $325,000. Due to the heavy structural damage, the cause of the fire will remain undetermined.

